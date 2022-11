Democrat Strategists Confused Why ‘Do More Of What Got Us In This Mess’ Message Not Resonating With Voters

November 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Republicans continue to surge in the polls in the days leading up to the midterm elections, Democrats report being confused as to why their official "Do More Of What Got Us Into This Mess In The First Place" message isn't resonating with everyday American voters.



Read More...