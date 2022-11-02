Elon Musk To Fire Half Of Twitter On Friday

Taking a page out of Thanos' playbook (or is that Zorg), in two days Elon Musk will finally do what he has repeatedly warned he would do: unleash mass layoffs at the company he just acquired.

According to Bloomberg, the world's richest man will eliminate 3,700 jobs at Twitter - roughly half of the company’s entire workforce - in a bid to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition; Musk will inform affected staffers Friday, said the Bloomberg sources. Oh, and all those masked snowflakes who previously raged against the previous management's "draconian" demand to come back to the office, you're out of luck too: Musk intends to reverse the company’s existing work-from-anywhere policy asking what few employees remain to report to offices.

Musk and a team of advisers have been weighing a range of scenarios for job cuts and other policy changes at San Francisco-based Twitter, the people said, adding that the terms of the headcount reduction could still change. In one scenario being considered, laid off workers will be offered 60 days’ worth of severance pay, two of the people said.

Musk and his team are under pressure to find ways to slash costs of a business for which he overpaid, as various advertisers are pressured to drop Twitter.

Musk is under pressure to find ways to slash costs of a business for which he overpaid.

To be sure, the mass exodus won't come as a surprise: Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs ever since Musk took over last Thursday and fired the top executive team, including CEO Parag Agrawal and top censor, Vijaya Gadde. Over the weekend, a few employees with director and vice president jobs were cut, while other leaders were asked to make lists of employees on their teams who can be cut, Bloomberg reported, adding that senior personnel on the product teams were asked to target a 50% reduction in headcount. Engineers and director-level staff from Tesla reviewed the lists.

Layoff lists were drawn up and ranked based on individuals’ contributions to Twitter’s code during their time at the company. The assessment was made by both Tesla personnel and Twitter managers.