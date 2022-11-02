Facing Record-High Inflation, Fed Announces Steep Interest Rate Hike

November 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far. The post Facing Record-High Inflation, Fed Announces Steep Interest Rate Hike appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



