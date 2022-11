Newsom: Dems Are Getting ‘Destroyed’ on Midterm Messaging

November 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) said his party is getting "destroyed" in messaging ahead of next week's midterm elections. The post Newsom: Dems Are Getting ‘Destroyed’ on Midterm Messaging appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...