Tina Kotek Says She’s a Defender of Women. She Has a History of Ignoring Sexual Harassment Complaints.

November 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tina Kotek has built an image as a protector of "women's rights," touting her efforts to end workplace discrimination and defend survivors of sexual assault throughout her career. But a review of her time as Oregon House speaker reveals a record of neglect and disregard for sexual harassment. The post Tina Kotek Says She’s a Defender of Women. She Has a History of Ignoring Sexual Harassment Complaints. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...