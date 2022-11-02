The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tina Kotek Says She’s a Defender of Women. She Has a History of Ignoring Sexual Harassment Complaints.

November 2, 2022

Tina Kotek has built an image as a protector of "women's rights," touting her efforts to end workplace discrimination and defend survivors of sexual assault throughout her career.  But a review of her time as Oregon House speaker reveals a record of neglect and disregard for sexual harassment. The post Tina Kotek Says She’s a Defender of Women. She Has a History of Ignoring Sexual Harassment Complaints. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


