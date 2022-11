Twitter Erupts in Speculation After Noticing Strange Marks on Biden’s Hand

November 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s not a great day for President Joe Biden when he gives a series of speeches in Florida and Twitter is split between concerns about his latest gaffe and worries […] The post Twitter Erupts in Speculation After Noticing Strange Marks on Biden's Hand appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...