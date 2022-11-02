White House Deletes Tweet After Twitter Placed Fact Check Disclaimer On It
November 2, 2022 | Tags: censorship, FEDERALIST, Inflation, Social Security, twitterThe White House deleted a tweet claiming credit for hikes in Social Security payments after it was slapped with a fact check from Twitter.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
White House Deletes Tweet After Twitter Placed Fact Check Disclaimer On It
November 2, 2022 | Tags: censorship, FEDERALIST, Inflation, Social Security, twitterThe White House deleted a tweet claiming credit for hikes in Social Security payments after it was slapped with a fact check from Twitter.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
White House Deletes Tweet After Twitter Placed Fact Check Disclaimer On It
November 2, 2022 | Tags: censorship, FEDERALIST, Inflation, Social Security, twitterThe White House deleted a tweet claiming credit for hikes in Social Security payments after it was slapped with a fact check from Twitter.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments