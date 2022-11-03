🤣 🔥 Crooked Hillary Lashes Out at Kari Lake; Big Mistake 🔥🤣

Republican Arizona candidate for governor, Kari Lake, responded to attacks from Crooked Hillary Clinton on Thursday during an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

“I don’t want (Kari Lake) anywhere near power,” Clinton said on Thursday during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Mornings With Zerlina.

The corrupt Democrat was reacting to Lake’s comments about the questionable “attack” against Paul Pelosi last week.

“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake said at a campaign event in Scottsdale.

Kari Lake responded that she wasn’t concerned about attacks by Barack Obama or Eric Holder, but was concerned about those of Clinton, noting that she is in “perfect health,” her brakes on her car “are in good shape,” and she is “not suicidal”.

AZ gov candidate & national treasure @KariLake on being a "little concerned" about Hillary Clinton "bad-mouthing" her: "Completely unrelated, I want you to know, just in case you're wondering, I'm in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape, and I'm not suicidal." pic.twitter.com/x5pXoBeiYX — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) November 4, 2022

Lake was highlighting Crooked Hillary Clinton’s decades-long association with the mysterious deaths of dozens of the people she has surrounded herself with, including the “suicides” of Jeffrey Epstein and Vince Foster, among others.

Barack Obama, a Marxist rabble-rouser by profession, had the gall to question Kari Lake’s qualifications for office, stating that her “main qualification was being on TV.”

Disgraced former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder announced that he would be campaigning for Lake’s Democrat opponent, twice-convicted racist Katie Hobbs in Phoenix.

Eric Holder, who was held in criminal contempt of Congress in a bipartisan vote for lying about the Obama-Holder gun-running operation to Mexican cartels known as “Fast and Furious,” a scheme that led to the 2010 murder of border patrol agent Brian Terry, has yet to be held accountable.

The bipartisan vote to convict Eric Holder was lopsided 255-67, with a whopping 17 Democrats voting in favor of the dishonorable charge.

