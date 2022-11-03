Brickbat: Sweat Is a Bodily Fluid, Right?

November 3, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Massachusetts has banned residents from throwing away mattresses, as well as textiles like bedding, clothing, shoes, curtains and towels. Officials said it's part of an effort to reduce waste in landfills. The new regulations have an exception for material that has mold or has been contaminated with bodily fluids, oil, hazardous substances, or insects.

The post Brickbat: Sweat Is a Bodily Fluid, Right? appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...