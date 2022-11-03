The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elon Musk Annihilates Whiny Alexandria Ocrazio-Cortex in Just Seven Words

November 3, 2022

There are times when politicians, usually Democrats, weigh in on a topic that they should have avoided at all costs. Eric Swalwell talking about national security risks after sleeping with a CCP honeypot is an easy example. Another was demonstrated Wednesday when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to complain about Elon Musk’s plans to charge for Twitter verification.

In here standard 8th-grader speaking style, she tried to make Musk look foolish over “free speech.”

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan

Musk replied with seven words.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8

Responses to Musk and quote Tweets of AOC were equally amusing.

Donald Trump Jr. wins with the best response:

There are two things AOC shouldn’t weigh in on under any circumstances: Free speech and economic freedom. She’s against both, so trying to deflect onto the actions of others is disingenuous at best.

