Elon Musk Annihilates Whiny Alexandria Ocrazio-Cortex in Just Seven Words

November 3, 2022

There are times when politicians, usually Democrats, weigh in on a topic that they should have avoided at all costs. Eric Swalwell talking about national security risks after sleeping with a CCP honeypot is an easy example. Another was demonstrated Wednesday when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to complain about Elon Musk’s plans to charge for Twitter verification.

In here standard 8th-grader speaking style, she tried to make Musk look foolish over “free speech.”

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan

Musk replied with seven words.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Responses to Musk and quote Tweets of AOC were equally amusing.

Lmao at a Champagne socialist earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that she is fighting “economic inequality” in a $3,000 Proenza Schouler jacket. @AOC @elonmusk https://t.co/lJLkSyRJVb pic.twitter.com/A8mKU0opet — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 2, 2022

AOC needs Twitter exponentially more than Twitter needs AOC. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 2, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. wins with the best response:

AOC turned away Amazon and 25k + jobs from her district because she couldn’t grasp the basic concept of tax breaks/incentives. I’m certain she shouldn’t be handing out financial advice to anyone let alone Elon Musk. https://t.co/pKwnkbFGBi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2022

There are two things AOC shouldn’t weigh in on under any circumstances: Free speech and economic freedom. She’s against both, so trying to deflect onto the actions of others is disingenuous at best.

