"If You Believe..."

If you believed they put a man on the moon Man on the moon If you believe there’s nothing up his sleeve Then nothing is cool REM – Man on the Moon

The REM song Man on the Moon, released in 1992, is a haunting melancholy tune, with Andy Kaufmann and his life and death as the focal point. For me, the lyrics always bring me back to the simpler time of my youth, when our antenna TV could get about eight channels, we had one rotary phone, one old used station wagon, lived in a row home, and a family of five could be raised on a truck driver’s income, with a stay-at-home mom.

It’s the references to the Game of Life, Risk, Monopoly, Twister, checkers, and chess, which invoke what we did for fun when we weren’t out riding bikes, playing stick-ball, roller hockey, or touch football in the streets. Were bad things going on in the world? Sure. The Vietnam War, Watergate, gasoline shortages and rationing, stagflation, and a myriad of other damaging challenges confronted the country, just as they always have throughout history.

One of the supposed historic moments in human history was the moon landing in July 1969, when I was six years old. I remember sitting on the floor in front of the TV and thinking how cool it was and how cool that I was allowed up at 11:00 pm to watch it. Another 600 million people were also watching. At the time, no one questioned what they were watching live on their TVs. It was the penultimate human achievement, with the goal set by JFK during Camelot before he was murdered by his own government, proving our technological superiority to the evil Soviets. To fail in this mission would have been too embarrassing to the leaders of our empire, only two decades into its infancy. I believed the official narrative up until a few years ago.

I don’t know whether Stanley Kubrick staged the moon landing on a movie set, or some other scenario, but my skepticism is based on something rather mundane. TV technology in 1969 was poor. Picture quality from stations a few miles across town were bad. The moon is 239,000 miles from earth. How could they have landed on the moon and broadcast live video that was as clear as if you were watching a TV show, when surveillance camera video in 2022, 53 years later can’t even reveal who placed those pipe bombs around Washington DC on January 5th, 2020.

The government, their media mouthpieces, and most certainly the plethora of alphabet agencies wielding the real power (CIA, FBI, DHS, etc.) in D.C. created the term “conspiracy theorists” as a way to cover up their diabolical Deep State plots to rule the world from behind the curtain. The CIA coined the term in the wake of the JFK assassination as a method to discredit critical thinking Americans who questioned the validity of the Warren Report and the government cover-up of JFK’s murder by rogue elements of the U.S. government.

This was not the beginning of manipulation of the public mind by men we have never heard of. As expounded by the master of propaganda, Edward Bernays, the manipulation was already taking place during the 1920s. With the advent of mass media technology, the ability of these malevolent Svengalis to sway the masses towards believing whatever narrative they spin has expanded exponentially.

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” – Edward Bernays – Propaganda – 1928

Many of REM’s songs have a word salad feel to them, but bassist Mike Mills described how singer and lyricist Michael Stipe “came up this beautiful lyric that encompasses doubt, belief, transition, conspiracy and truth”. The title of the song and the lyric “if you believe” are ambiguous and can be interpreted by believers and non-believers. Those referred to as conspiracy theorists, the favorite term of the Deep State acolytes and their legacy media propaganda outlets, feel vindicated by the lyrics, while those who believe everything fed to them by their overlords believe the lyrics are making fun of conspiracy theorists.

I was twenty-nine years old in 1992, newly married, one year before the birth of our first child, working on getting my MBA at night, trying to move up the corporate ladder, and still ignorant of how the world was run by unseen men functioning as an invisible government.

I’ve always had a skeptical nature and knew in my teens that JFK was not killed by a lone gunman in the Book Depository building, but the hustle and bustle of life kept me from examining so called “conspiracy theories” on a deeper level. Through the 90s I was busy raising a family, working long hours, paying a mortgage, auto loans, tuition bills, and sports fees for my three boys. There was no time to breathe, let alone examine the truth behind how the world functioned.

9/11 changed all that. Something didn’t add up. Somehow the 341- page Patriot Act, creating a new agency and numerous new unlawful governmental powers, was supposedly written, and voted on within four weeks of 9/11. Only three Republicans voted against the bill – including Ron Paul, who I had never heard of at the time. The unwarranted invasion of Iraq in 2003 based on lies and propaganda, led by Cheney and Rumsfeld, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

I began to read anti-establishment blogs and investigated the stories being peddled by the government, media, and Wall Street. I started reading articles and books by the likes of Ron Paul and other opponents of neocons, the Fed, the military industrial complex, the Wall Street cabal, propaganda spewing MSM, and the Deep State. I turned myself from a naïve member of the ignorant masses into an anti-government libertarian anarchist, who hasn’t believed a word uttered by any politician, MSM talking head, celebrity, or Wall Street beholden toady in the last sixteen years.

By early 2008 I was writing articles and sending Op-Eds to my local newspapers. During the summer of 2008 I was writing articles on Seeking Alpha and Financial Sense predicting a banking crisis, financial system meltdown and global recession. Shortly thereafter, Seeking Alpha and Financial Sense began censoring my articles and my “conspiracy theorist” credentials were minted.

I have believed less and less of what they have been selling as the years have progressed, opening my mind to the likelihood those who control the levers of society do not have my best interests at heart and are solely driven by a carnivorous desire for wealth, power, and control over the masses. I now approach life with an eyes wide open skepticism of everything and everyone. I’m not a pessimist, but a realist who only trusts data I can replicate, facts I can substantiate, and people who make cogent fact-based arguments without a bias influenced by money.

The world is a scary place and the men constituting the “invisible government”, pulling the strings, and using their limitless wealth to buy off politicians, the media, the entertainment industry, academia, the medical industry, and so called “experts”, are satanically driven by their seemingly insatiable thirst for ruling the world. They believe their ends always justify their means. These sociopathic bastards don’t care how many people they kill or how many lives they financially ruin in their relentless pursuit of mammon. They proclaim themselves to be gods, based on the power they can wield through their ill-gotten wealth. Their arrogance and hubris know no bounds.

We are currently living in an Age of Mass Deceit not seen before in human history. The advent of advanced technology and instant mass media messaging has provided these evil fiends with the means to spin their web of lies and essentially brain wash and /or terrify the ignorant masses into doing whatever they are told. The last few years have proven these psychological propaganda techniques, applied through the use of mass media, bought off politicians and “experts”, and a compliant sheep-like populace dumbed down by decades of government school indoctrination, has essentially destroyed western civilization, with the denouement of global war and depopulation of the planet still playing out.

As it turns out, “conspiracy theorists” like me and a slew of other critical thinking individuals, have turned out to be right on just about everything we have been saying for the last fourteen or so years. The Deep State acts as if disinformation, as defined by those engineering the false narratives, is a threat to the nation and has colluded with the MSM, Facebook, Twitter, and Google to suppress any alternative viewpoints, censor those who can disprove their narratives, and de-platform anyone who dares question their authority and approved storyline. DHS and the social media tyrants coordinated to throw a presidential election, which is a traitorous act and would be prosecuted in a law-abiding system.

During the Covid scamdemic, they achieved the goal set by CIA head William Casey in 1981. Everything the American public believed since March 2020 was false. Some people seem to be wakening from their mass psychosis formation stupor, but it may be too late. The damage is done, and the tens of millions of psychologically broken individuals are still malleable material for the Deep State.

We are nothing more than disposable pieces on a game board to those calling the shots and running the show. The game of Risk has taken on a new meaning from what I knew in my youth. There is now a new narrative being spun, where all the tyrants who demanded subservience to all government dictates, lockdowns, masking, social distancing, and being coerced into becoming guinea pigs for an untested, experimental, Big Pharma enriching gene altering therapy disguised and sold as a vaccine under threat of losing your livelihood, want dispensation and forgiveness for their crimes.

You weren’t allowed to say goodbye to your loved ones or attend their funerals, but the chosen ones dined at extravagant restaurants and allowed liquor stores and Wal-Mart to stay open. Your small business was destroyed, while Amazon made billions.

These murderous hypocrites killed thousands of seniors by knowingly putting infected patients into old age homes, killed thousands more by putting treatable patients on ventilators and Fauci’s remdesivir, killed thousands more by not allowing safe and effective treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to be prescribed by doctors, and have killed and injured thousands more by forcing a dangerous Big Pharma toxic concoction on tens of millions through threats, mandates and a never ending stream of lies. All for a flu with a miniscule fatality rate for those under 85 years old and not morbidly obese. This was the biggest scam in human history, perpetrated by Gates, Fauci, Schwab and their willing co-conspirator minions in the media, medical industry, and government.

These “experts” seeking forgiveness because they were just caught up in the “hysteria” of the moment weren’t wrong. They were lying from the outset and need to pay dearly for their crimes against humanity. Nuremberg 2.0 is the only thing that will satisfy myself and all the other dissenters who risked their livelihoods by refusing to go along. We were scorned, ridiculed, ostracized, censored, fired, de-platformed, wished dead by the authoritarian minded sheep who demanded compliance, and treated like outcasts by family members who believed the narrative hook, line and sinker.

I don’t believe. I think. And I don’t forget or forgive these feckless tin pot dictators. They have shown their colors and now that the tide seems to be turning, we must channel our inner Conan the Barbarian. We need to crush our enemies, see them driven before us, and hear the lamentation of their women.

They pushed their agenda too far and too fast out of desperation, as the financial underpinnings of their fake world order began to strain and crumble. This desperation exposed their blatant lies to a vast array of critical thinkers across the world who have not been deterred in exposing the falsehoods on social media, blogs, and free speech websites. When the truth was censored and suppressed on Youtube, alternatives like Rumble, Bitchute, and Odysee sprung to life. When Facebook and Twitter banned truth tellers, new platforms like Gab and Truth Social were created.

Writers and doctors silenced by social media platforms, like Glenn Greenwald, Alex Berenson, Robert Malone, and many others gravitated to the free speech forum of Substack where they are free to speak the truth and earn money through voluntary subscriptions. If Elon Musk follows through on his promises, Twitter will once again become a free speech forum rather than the social media censorship arm of the Democratic Party and the Deep State.

I am under no illusions that the Republicans regaining the House and Senate next week will change the direction of the country. It would just be a speed bump temporarily slowing down our descent into the abyss. The Uniparty in DC, where both sides agree 80% of the time on frivolous spending, never ending wars, debasement of our currency, and limiting the rights of citizens, will continue to be funded and controlled by Soros, Gates, and other shady billionaires operating in smoky rooms where your opinions are not sought. The authoritarians will not yield without a fight. This sign in the upscale Capital section of D.C. on Halloween tells you everything you need to know about these brain damaged loons. They remain your enemy.

If you still believe JFK was assassinated by a lone gunman; the official story of what really happened on 9/11; that Epstein killed himself and numerous celebrities, politicians, and financiers aren’t pedophiles; the Federal Reserve isn’t controlled by Wall Street; Klaus Schwab and his WEF acolytes are not trying to Reset the world where you will eat bugs, own nothing, and be happy; Bill Gates is not creating viruses and investing in vaccine makers, while buying up farmland, as part of his dream to decrease the “surplus” population; Soros is not funding the election of communists whose sole purpose is to destroy the cities and states they are running; scientific experts like Fauci are not swayed by the vast amounts of money they are paid by Big Pharma to fake their research and ignore the deaths from these products; Covid was not the weaponization of the annual flu with a billion dollar marketing campaign used to implement government control of the population, which will be expanded during the next engineered crisis; January 6th was an armed insurrection; Putin is literally Hitler and the U.S. did not blow up the Nordstream pipelines while waging a proxy war against Russia; a drug addict nudist from Berkley with a pride flag and BLM flag hanging outside his dilapidated bus is a MAGA underwear terrorist and not a male prostitute picked up by Paul Pelosi; and the Democrats are not cheating again in these 2022 mid-term elections, you are the real conspiracy theorists.

The believers choose to willfully ignore the facts either because they are deliberately obtuse as a mechanism to combat their cognitive dissonance, or they are compensated to support and perpetuate the false narratives of their ruling overlords. I understand my opinions and writings are nothing but a drop in the ocean as this tsunami rush towards our shores. But I will continue to fight for what I believe and will not bend the knee to the malicious forces who hate me and everything I stand for. I urge everyone to heed the wisdom of two of the most brilliant minds of the 20th Century and do your utmost to keep the truth alive.

