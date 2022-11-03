The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Man Who Left Democratic Party Blasts Stephen Colbert for Calling Him ‘Made Up’

November 3, 2022   |   Tags:

A Michigan resident and former Democrat whom Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R.) referenced in a debate last week called out CBS late night host Stephen Colbert for doubting his existence. The post Man Who Left Democratic Party Blasts Stephen Colbert for Calling Him ‘Made Up’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x