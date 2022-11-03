Milwaukee Election Commissioner Was Just Fired For Exposing Absentee Ballot Fraud 5 Days Before Midterms

November 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This woman should be getting a medal, not losing her job. Radio host Dan O’Donnell tweeted out info on what happened: Kimberly Zapata, the deputy director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission has just been fired for committing election fraud by obtaining fake military ballots and sending them to Assembly Elections Committee chairwoman Janel Brandtjen. On Monday, Brandtjen alerted law enforcement that someone had sent military ballots in the names of people who don’t exist to her home in what Brandtjen believed was an effort to alert her to how easy it is to commit vote fraud using military



Read More...