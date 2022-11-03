Watch: Trump Supporters Help The DNC, by Making This Oscar-Winning Midterm Campaign Video LOL

November 3, 2022

Well, midterms are less than a week away, folks. This is our time to shine and deliver some much-deserved political revenge for what these ghouls and cheaters did back in 2020. The polls look good for Republicans, and if this plays out how we think it will, Joe Biden will likely be political toast by November 9th. And trust me, Dems see the writing on the wall — you can literally feel the desperation from their side. It’s palpable… and they should be worried. Those radicals have gone too far on everything, and they’re so tone-deaf and out of touch



