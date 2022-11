Leftist Narrative Crumbles as Pelosi Attack Suspect’s Ex-Partner Reveals His Political Beliefs

November 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

From the moment the story broke on Oct. 28 that Paul Pelosi had been attacked in the San Francisco home he shares with wife Nancy Pelosi — the speaker of […] The post Leftist Narrative Crumbles as Pelosi Attack Suspect's Ex-Partner Reveals His Political Beliefs appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...