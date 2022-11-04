Local Paper Says Pelosi’s Got a “Trick” Up Her Sleeve Involving Her House Seat, That Nobody Will See Coming

November 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

You look at Nancy Pelosi and you wonder, why is this vodka-embalmed woman, who’s like 187 years old, running for office again? How much insider trading does she need to do before it’s finally enough? Trust me, Pelosi doesn’t want to give up her gavel and go back to being a lowly minority leader, and heck, what if she doesn’t even get that much? It could happen, the party is growing tired of her and there are some real rumors about replacing her. So, why on earth is she running again? That’s the big question and many people have theories,



Read More...