Meanwhile In London…
Here's something you don't see every day...
In a bizarre moment caught on video, two giant Christmas baubles bounced down London's Tottenham Court Road this week after being swept by high winds, as passing cars attempt to avoid them...
They are reportedly part of an art installation by artist Tom Shannon which was due to remain on display in St Giles' Square.
