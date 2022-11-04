NBA All-Star Player Apologizes For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film On His Timeline

November 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Only after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him without pay and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) refused to accept his donation did Kyrie Irving publicly apologize for endorsing an antisemitic film on Twitter. Late on Thursday night, the NBA player posted a statement on Instagram in which he expressed his “deep regret for having caused you grief” and his desire to “learn more and grow from” the experience. The 30-year-old Nets player insisted that he still concurs with some of the viewpoints expressed in the antisemitic film. He wrote in the post, “I take full responsibility and accountability for my acts.



Read More...