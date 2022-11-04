NBC DELETES Explosive Report That Pelosi Walked Away From Police But We Saved it For Posterity

November 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Earlier today, NBC News accidentally committed an act of journalism by reporting that Paul Pelosi let police into his home, then walked away from them and toward David DePape. That doesn’t seem like the actions of a man who’s in distress or who just had his home broken into by a violent man who was threatening to kill his wife.

Of course, NBC News retracted the story, deleted the report, and claimed it didn’t meet their “reporting standards.”

Here’s the video:

The cover-up is on.

This lends even more credibility to the theory that Pelosi knew his attacker and let him in for whatever reason. Then someone staged the break-in and the false anti-MAGA narrative was born.

The post NBC DELETES Explosive Report That Pelosi Walked Away From Police But We Saved it For Posterity appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...