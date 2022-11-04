The Ex-Nazi Corp Behind Anti-Racism is Buying Up Book Publishing

November 4, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The German publisher behind Kendi, DiAngelo and Coates will control half the hardcover market. Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist”, Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility”, and Ta-Nehisi Coates’s “Between the World and Me” all have one publisher in common. Bertelsmann, the German giant, which formerly used to put out “The Christmas Book of the Hitler Youth”, …



Read More...