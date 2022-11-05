Biden Claims Dems Will Maintain Congressional Majorities In Midterm Elections

November 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden projected that Democrats would maintain their congressional majorities in Tuesday’s midterm elections, defying both conventional sense and public polling. In California, where he was speaking about semiconductors and supporting Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA), Biden assured reporters that Democrats will keep the House and increase their Senate majority. Biden told a reporter, “I haven’t been in all the House races, but I think we’re going to keep the Senate and pick up a seat.” “I believe we will likely take the House. I believe that we will prevail. Republicans just need to gain one further Senate seat



Read More...