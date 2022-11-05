Bill Maher: Repubs Will Take Back Congress And Try To Remove Biden For Any Cause

November 5, 2022

Republican election deniers will win in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to Bill Maher, who warned HBO’s Real Time viewers on Friday. Maher told his audience that numerous GOP candidates had erroneously asserted that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election are on the ballots around the nation. Some of them who have the authority to certify elections have declared that, if elected, they won’t accept the results of any future elections. In his final monologue, Maher said, “Well, we had a good run. Rules are soon to be abandoned. Voting “for the one party that still stands for democratic preservation,”



