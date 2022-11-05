Bolsonaro, Election Fraud and the Big Red Wave

Every passing day since the Brazilian presidential election brings more skepticism in the results. The anti-vaxx, anti-lockdown President Jair Bolsonaro appears to have been robbed in similar fashion to Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

But Brazil is very different from the United States. The Brazilian people may not be as compliant as Americans were. Will there be a coup? Greg Reese delivered analysis of the situation in the video below.

According to Infowars:

The latest election steal in Brazil has revealed to its people that democracy is an illusion to placate the masses while the same corrupt power structure plunders the nation’s wealth and curtails basic rights.

