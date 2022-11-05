It Begins! Twitter Reintroduces ‘Twitter Blue’ To Include $8 Verification Checkmark

November 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In order to access a verification checkmark and other features, Twitter’s upgraded membership service costs $7.99 per month. According to a statement on the Twitter Blue app’s website on the Apple app store, “Starting today, we’re adding exciting new features, and have more on the way shortly.” Users who sign up will receive the “blue checkmark,” which is used to visibly verify users on the site, according to Twitter, which described the addition of the tool as delivering “power to the people.” According to the website, “Your account will acquire a blue checkmark, exactly like the celebrities, businesses, and politicians



Read More...