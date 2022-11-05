Steve Bannon: Democrats “Are Going to Get a Democracy Suppository on Tuesday”

November 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Democrats, their puppets in the Department of Justice, and their sub-puppets in the FBI are in for a reckoning after Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to conservative firebrand Steve Bannon. He was in rare form on the War Room in this seven-minute clip:

