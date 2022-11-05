The Apostate Church & Treasonous Joe Biden Illegally Making a Prey of America’s Children: Not Everyone is Looking the Other Way! (Video)

“The men dress up as woman and then demand an audience with the children- This is illegal, as is it called grooming.” https://aacriminallaw.com/sex-crimes-defense-minnesota/child-molestation-laws-penalties-minnesota/#:~:text=Minnesota%20Child%20Molestation%20Law,Sexual%20contact%20occurs https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/609.352 https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/609.293#:~:text=Whoever%2C%20in%20cases%20not%20coming,more%20than%20%243%2C000%2C%20or%20both If it is not a judge who headed up a “Drag Queen Story Hour” as a sponsor who was arrested on child porn charges, then it is a “prominent New …



Read More...