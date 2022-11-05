The Mystery Surrounding Biden’s Podium During His Divisive PA “Midterm Speech” Has Likely Been Solved

November 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What is going on with Joe Biden? I think the stress of the midterms has gotten to him. I think his very fragile, and broken brain is cracking under political pressure and he’s *this close* to going off the deep end. Joe may be in a perpetual fog, but I think he still has enough wits left to realize that politically speaking, he will be done after November 8th. And the security he and his deadbeat, crackhead son feel right now, could very quickly evaporate, when R’s take over and start their own hearings targeting his family. So, I think



Read More...