Braindead Hollywood Wokester Kathy Griffin Finally Banned on Twitter After Impersonating Elon Musk
November 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
Failed Hollywood wokester Kathy Griffin has pushed the limits on Twitter for years. Her antics are so tasteless, I won’t even post them. But she has survived because she’s woke and Twitter never crossed the woke. Now that there’s a new sheriff in town, she stepped across the line and found out what happens.
BREAKING: @KathyGriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating @ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/ust86DZHKj
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2022
She changed her Twitter name to Elon Musk and encouraged people to vote for Democrats on Tuesday. This seems to have prompted Musk to enact a policy about impersonating others and Griffin is the example.
Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022
Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022
No exceptions
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022
No exceptions. Kathy Griffin learned the hard way. Finally.
