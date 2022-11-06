The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Braindead Hollywood Wokester Kathy Griffin Finally Banned on Twitter After Impersonating Elon Musk

Failed Hollywood wokester Kathy Griffin has pushed the limits on Twitter for years. Her antics are so tasteless, I won’t even post them.  But she has survived because she’s woke and Twitter never crossed the woke. Now that there’s a new sheriff in town, she stepped across the line and found out what happens.

She changed her Twitter name to Elon Musk and encouraged people to vote for Democrats on Tuesday. This seems to have prompted Musk to enact a policy about impersonating others and Griffin is the example.

No exceptions. Kathy Griffin learned the hard way. Finally.

