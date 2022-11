GOP Candidate Exposes Dem Senator to His Face on TV: ‘You Were Warned’

November 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican challenger Leora Levy used the only debate of the campaign to lambaste Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut for the damage inflation has done to America. During the debate, […] The post GOP Candidate Exposes Dem Senator to His Face on TV: 'You Were Warned' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...