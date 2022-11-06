Late Season Tropical Threat Emerges, Gov. DeSantis Warns "Floridians To Be Prepared"

The end of November marks the close of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. There are a little more than three weeks left in the season, and AccuWeather forecasters say a tropical threat has emerged just north of the Caribbean and could strengthen into a storm next week, with Florida in the crosshairs.

A low-pressure system developed on Saturday just south of Puerto Rico. By Sunday, the system, dubbed Invest 98L, moved North of Puerto Rico and has an 80% chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression over the next two days. It has a 90% chance of developing over the next five days.

AccuWeather forecasters warn, "this tropical rainstorm will become better organized and likely become a tropical storm as it takes a winding track toward the Bahamas and storm-weary Florida." If it develops into a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin, it will be named "Nicole."

AccuWeather storm track modeling shows the system is on a westward path and could make landfall in South Florida in the second half of the week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential tropical impacts.

"I encourage all Floridians to be prepared and make a plan in the event a storm impacts Florida. "We will continue to monitor the path and trajectory of Invest 98L and we remain in constant contact with all state and local government partners," DeSantis said.

The exact landfall timing and location are uncertain but could affect many Floridians still recovering from Hurricane Ian in September.