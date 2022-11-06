One of The Smartest Guys in Politics Explains Exactly Why Trump Took a Jab at DeSantis

November 6, 2022

If you read my articles, you know that I have been telling everyone for months now, that establishment neocons and #NeverTrumpers have been plotting to use DeSantis to thwart Trump, get their foot back in the door, and destroy MAGA. Many, many, many of you have been butt-hurt over what I said and called me names and went on tirades. I really don’t care, because what I have been saying is the truth, even if some of you don’t want to hear it. But now, with Paul Ryan, Lincoln Project, and Jeb Bush coming out in support of DeSantis 2024,



