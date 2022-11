Op-Ed: Abortion Should Be the Litmus Test for Political Candidates

November 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Jay Sekulow is chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice. My family and I have been followers of the ACLJ for many years because Mr. Sekulow fights […] The post Op-Ed: Abortion Should Be the Litmus Test for Political Candidates appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...