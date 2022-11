Sunday Spotlight: A Veteran’s Farewell

November 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Today’s post is very personal. It is about something that dozens or hundreds of people and families experience daily. We gathered with family and friends to say goodbye to my sweetheart’s brother today; it was an emotional and beautiful celebration. It was even more impactful by the presence of a military honor guard with us […]



