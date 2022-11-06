UPDATE: Kari Lake’s HQ Shut Down INDEFINITELY, Staffer Under Medical Supervision

UPDATE: Here’s a report from Jack Posobiec. A staffer is currently under medical supervision and the headquarters have been shut down for the remainder of the campaign.

UPDATE: I have just arrived to the Kari Lake office in Phoenix shutdown after a possible deadly incident last night, FBI and bomb squad responded pic.twitter.com/X6D2vDp4p5 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2022

Original Story:

It appears domestic terrorism may have hit Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign as reports of “white powder” and a bomb threat have shut down her headquarters. According to Ryan Fournier:

BREAKING: Envelopes filled with a “white powdery substance” were found at Kari Lake’s campaign office. FBI, Phoenix PD and Hazmat teams are on the ground.

BREAKING: Envelopes filled with a "white powdery substance" were found at Kari Lake's campaign office. FBI, Phoenix PD and Hazmat teams are on the ground. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 6, 2022

Jack Posobiec reported the bomb squad was there as well.

BREAKING: KARI LAKE HQ HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AS FBI HAZMAT AND BOMB SQUAD INVESTIGATE THE SCENE — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2022

Here are the details known so far from Daily Mail:

FBI and police were at the Lake offices from 10pm Saturday to 5am on Sunday

A staffer received two envelopes containing a suspicious white powder

There were also threatening messages the campaign considers an ‘attack’

A hazmat team and bomb squad also responded to the scene in Phoenix

Lake is in a tight race in Arizona with her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs

Last week Hobbs suggested Lake was partly to blame for a break-in at her campaign headquarters

The incident appears to have taken place Friday night or early Saturday morning but information has been slow in coming out.

Some people on the left want Kari Lake dead. Vote and make her Governor. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 6, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

