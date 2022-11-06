[VIDEO] I’m Sorry, But No Politician On Earth Makes an Entrance Like President Trump Does

November 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, there were dueling rallies last night in PA. One side was filled with cognitively impaired politicians and a squawking, emasculated beanpole, who was once again, lecturing everyone on how to vote. And the other side was filled with patriots and bright, mentally qualified candidates who can actually string sentences together with ease. Obama tried to tell his small, low-energy audience that they should elect John Fetterman because his stroke didn’t impact his heart or passion, or something absurd like that. Look at the excitement on these faces 🙄 how could you not get riled up, with this amazing speaker



