Whitmer’s Running Mate Pledges To Shut Down ‘More Coal Plants’

November 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Michigan lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist (D.), who is up for reelection with Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, promised supporters at a rally in Ann Arbor he would shut down more coal plants in his second term. The post Whitmer’s Running Mate Pledges To Shut Down ‘More Coal Plants’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...