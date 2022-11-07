A Baker’s Dozen ™ reasons tomorrow’s election will make little difference

November 7, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

But don’t let that get you down: Love liberty, love your family, love your nation, and love God.

We are hearing the hype a dozen times an hour on the talk shows, the news shows, and especially the wall to wall ads – print, internet, audio, visual, and more. This is the most important election yet of our lifetime – and maybe the life of the Republic. (Or our Democracy.)

Ignoring the history, here are thirteen reasons, a Baker’s Dozen ™ reasons that the election of 8 November 2022 is going to make little difference in the fate of the Fifty States – or the world as a whole.

Even if the so-called Progressives (truly, “regressives”) in DC (the Senate and the House) and every State capitol are totally wiped out, they still will have control for almost two months – and their fears will be whipped up to a maximum. They will still have the poor demented man and the hopelessly out-to-lunch woman and all their minions and controllers in the Executive Branch to do as much mischief as possible, for another two-plus years. The Republican Party, despite all their campaign promises and all their protestations of ethics and morals and love of liberty, will continue to do what it has since its founding in the 1850s – work to take away liberty from everyone under the guise of preserving and restoring freedom. And that doesn’t even consider those that are labeled as RINOs. Whatever is planned for the war in Ukraine, by Brussels (NATO and the EU) and DC, will continue without any real change. Ditto for whatever is being done to push the wars and crises in Israel, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Korea, China, and much of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. There is nothing a new Congress can really do to stop inflation – at least not that even a GOP super-majority would be willing to do – the actions which have created our current inflation (worldwide, not just the US) have already been done. Ditto for the worldwide supply chain troubles and flat-out failure – especially that here in the States. A new, GOP Congress is NOT going to reduce the spending or the powers of the fedgov in any significant way. Ditto for every State and State legislature and governor’s mansion. Once again the politicians will have demonstrated that they are able to manipulate the electorate and buy and lie their way to power. The election will make little or NO change in the way the people of this nation are “educated” (propagandized) with lies and ignorance and human wisdom that is not. The themes of this election will be immediately recycled by both of the old, major parties for the next “Most important election of our lifetime” to be held in 2024.

Both sides, regardless of who wins, will see (and blame) third parties as much as possible: libertarians, constitutionalists, even greens and honest socialist (honest that they are socialists, not generally honest) and communist parties. And both sides will push on: Uncle Joe and his puppet-masters and disciples will continue to tell us that “our democracy is in danger of being destroyed” and that “women will be abused” and all the rest. And the GOP will continue to claim that they are a true alternative to the Democrats and that “our democracy is in danger of being destroyed” together with our society, our culture, our morals, and the world.

So, our advise here at The Price of Liberty is simple. Live free in an unfree world, have a good day, don’t give up sleep either from staying up to watch the election results or not sleeping for fear of one side or the other winning. Love liberty, love your family, love your nation, and love God.



Read More...