Barnes Campaigns With Celebrity Anti-Israel Activist on Eve of Election

November 7, 2022

Mandela Barnes, the Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate, capped off his campaign by hosting a fundraiser on Sunday with actor and anti-Israel activist advocate Mark Ruffalo, who is under fire after objecting to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of anti-Semitism. The post Barnes Campaigns With Celebrity Anti-Israel Activist on Eve of Election appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


