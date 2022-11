Brickbat: Whiskey’s Too Rough…

Several New York City Police Department officers have been placed on limited duty while the department investigates claims they stole and drank beer while on duty at a music festival. At least one officer stole the beer, according to reports, while the others passed it around.

