Cop Found Guilty of Beating, Starving, Freezing 8-Year-Old Boy to Death, Receives Pension Account Back ‘With Interest’

November 7, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Though this child-murdering cop won’t receive his entire pension, he is getting back all his payments — plus interest. New York, NY — The death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva shocked the nation in 2020 when it was discovered his New York cop father was alleged to have beaten him and starved him before throwing him …



