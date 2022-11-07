Elon Musk Boots Kathy Griffin Off Twitter… For Good

November 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Liberal Blue Checks on Twitter decided it’d be funny to change their name to “Elon Musk” and tweet vulgar, rude, and communist things. The trend started thanks to Food Network’s most radical and outspoken liberal, Valerie Bertinelli, who changed her name and began tweeting pro-abortion garbage and other left-wing propaganda under the name “Elon Musk.” Soon, tons of blue checks followed, and changed their names to “Elon,” even after being warned by Twitter to stop. One of those people who didn’t stop, was un-funny TDS “comedian” Kathy Griffin, so Elon Musk suspended her account, permanently. NBC News reported that Kathy Griffin’s



Read More...