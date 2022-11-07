Expect The Most Idiotic And Most Ridiculous Excuses When Dems Lose, Oh They’re Coming!

November 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Since Democrats are incapable of accepting responsibility for their actions or the results of those actions, especially when voters hold them responsible for the disastrous consequences of those actions, they are working feverishly to prepare the ground for the things on which they’ll blame losses to the GOP before election day. Voter intimidation and “mis/disinformation” are the two main new scapegoats, rather than the economy, inflation, crime, and opioid crisis, etc. With regard to the latter, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has put in a lot of effort to support false information as the cause of her ostensibly impending loss to



Read More...