Hey Incoming Congress: Try These Three Simple Tricks for a Successful Start
November 7, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYTomorrow is election day and polls suggest that Americans are going to overturn Democratic Party control of the House and Senate. Politicians and the media always say that this is the most important election ever, but all too often once the voting is over and the smoke has cleared, not much changes. The Washington uni-party …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments