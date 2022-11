Hey Joe, I am Not a Radical or Nazi. I am a Patriot and Proud Republican

November 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Finally, we are at decision day. Today is the only poll that matters. I have watched hours of negative ads and have been called everything from election denier, Mega MAGA, radical, Nazi, and more. I guess I should be glad about the name-calling, labeling, and finger-pointing. Because it means the other side has nothing. After […]



