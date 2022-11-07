History Repeats: The 1918-19 Pandemic of “Spanish Flu” was Aided by MORE DEATHS Caused by TREATMENT

History often repeats itself. As we still struggle through the carnage of the “Covid” pandemic, I think it is very important to revisit history and see that this has happened before. In 1918 and 1919 the “Spanish Flu” was ravaging the world and many people were not only dying from the disease but also dying from …



Read More...