How Are The Midterms Going To Go? Here’s My Overall Breakdown

November 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What can we anticipate from the midterm elections tomorrow? To put it briefly, we should expect Republican advances based only on historical precedent. Barring a very amazing turn of events, that result is already inevitable. The real question is how huge the wave will be, not whether the GOP will perform better than the incumbent Democrats. If Democratic turnout is higher than anticipated, Republican voters are complacent, and independents don’t decisively break with the opposition party, it may not have the desired impact. It might also develop into a big wave, giving Republicans a tight victory in the Senate



