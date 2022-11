Pelosi, 82, Says Attack on Husband Will Impact Her Retirement Decision

November 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said her decision on whether she will retire from politics will be "affected" by the Oct. 28 attack on her husband Paul. The post Pelosi, 82, Says Attack on Husband Will Impact Her Retirement Decision appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...