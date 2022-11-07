[VIDEO] Biden’s New York Campaign Stop Was a Total Nightmare, Topped Off By Him Nearly Falling Off The Stage

November 7, 2022

One polling expert made it very clear, that the more Joe Biden is out on the campaign trail, the better it is for Republicans. Experts have been warning Dems to steer clear of Biden. He’s the campaign kiss of death. Joe is unpopular in swing states, yet, his narcissism and gigantic ego keep pushing him to be involved in midterms. This man is so out of it, that he actually thinks that he’s an inspirational speaker who can “turn things around” for his team. Joe is suffering from delusions of grandeur. But this is very common in people with dementia,



