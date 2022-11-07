The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: NY Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul Really Did Say It’s A “Conspiracy” That Violent Crime Is Rising

November 7, 2022   |   Tags:
Watch: NY Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul Really Did Say It's A "Conspiracy" That Violent Crime Is Rising

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Any inconvenient fact for Democrats is now dismissed as a “conspiracy”. This was once again in evidence last week as New York Governor Kathy Hochul used the pejorative against people pointing out that there has been a rise in violent crime.

Calling Republicans ‘election deniers and data deniers,’ Hochul claimed that shootings and murders are “down fifteen percent in our state in New York City.”

Hochul charged that Republicans are “master manipulators” attempting to convince the nation that they are less safe in Democratic controlled States.

As The New York Post highlights, while murders are down by 14% in New York City over the summer compared with last year, all other major crimes surged — including a 33% rise in robberies, police statistics show.

In an earlier debate with her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin, Hochul stated that she doesn’t understand why being touch on crime is important to him, even though Americans list it as a priority:

Even MSNBC anchors are not buying it from Hochul:

Nationwide, murder rates are up, according to both FBI and CDC data.

Lets ignore that though:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

Tyler Durden Mon, 11/07/2022 - 12:20


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x