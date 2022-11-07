What Did The White House Just Say About Gun Confiscation Just Before Midterms? (Video)

The illegitimate Biden Administration is threatening more gun confiscation via unlawful executive orders, bills from Congress and the like, and We The People are standing and saying “No!” to the tyrant usurper and the DC crime syndicate and their police state. Enough is enough! Sons of Liberty · What Did The White House Just Say …



Read More...